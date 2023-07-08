Home

CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key, Result 2023 Expected Soon; Check Previous Year Category Wise Cut-Offs Here

CSIR NET Result 2023 Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in. How to Check Online

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to the final answer key and final result for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) soon on its official website — . The testing agency published the NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on June 14. Examinees were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the released provisional answer key pdf.

The competitive examination was conducted on June 6, 7, and June 8, 2023, in 426 examination centers. These centres were located in 178 Cities across the country. Nearly 2,74,027 candidates were set to appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Along with the result, NTA is expected to publish the CSIR NET CutOff 2023.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard Online?

Go to the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/. Look for the link on the homepage that reads, “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result.” The link will be available in the candidate’s activity section. Enter the details and submit them. Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Date: Check Category-wise cut off for Lectureship or Assistant

NAME OF THE SUBJECT CATEGORY WISE CUT OFF(UR GENERAL) CHEMICAL SCIENCE 52.750% EARTH SCIENCE 60.860% LIFE SCIENCE 98.78% MATHEMATICAL SCIENCE 49.250% PHYSICAL SCIENCE 38.813%

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Date: Check Category-wise cut off for Lectureship or Assistant(EWS Category)

NAME OF THE SUBJECT CATEGORY WISE CUT OFF(EWS) CHEMICAL SCIENCE 46.250% EARTH SCIENCE 54.790% LIFE SCIENCE 96.06% MATHEMATICAL SCIENCE 44.875% PHYSICAL SCIENCE 33.000%

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Date: Check Category-wise cut-off for Lectureship or Assistant Professor

NAME OF THE SUBJECT CATEGORY WISE CUT OFF(GENERAL) CHEMICAL SCIENCE 47.475% EARTH SCIENCE 54.774% LIFE SCIENCE 97.011% MATHEMATICAL SCIENCE 44.325% PHYSICAL SCIENCE 34.932%

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Date: Check Category-wise cut-off for Lectureship or Assistant Professor

NAME OF THE SUBJECT CATEGORY WISE CUT OFF(EWS) CHEMICAL SCIENCE 41.625% EARTH SCIENCE 49.311% LIFE SCIENCE 93.876% MATHEMATICAL SCIENCE 40.388% PHYSICAL SCIENCE 30.000%

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the

challenge will be final. For further clarification, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

