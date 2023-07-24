Home

CSIR UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key 2023 Out; Result Expected Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET Result Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final provisional answer key for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commiss

CSIR NET exam was conducted in 426 centers across 178 cities.

CSIR UGC NET Result Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final provisional answer key for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download NTA CSIR UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key 2023 at csirnet.nta.nic.in. NTA conducted the competitive examination on June 6, 7, and June 8, 2023, in 426 examination centers. These centres were located in 178 Cities across the country.

Nearly 2,74,027 candidates were set to appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT). The testing agency published the NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on June 14. Students were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till June 16. One can check the important dates, official website, direct link, steps to check scorecard here.

CSIR UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key 2023: Download Link

CSIR UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key 2023: How to Check Online?

Visit the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/. Look for the link on the homepage that reads, “Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 – June 2023 – Final Provisional Answer Keys A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET Result – Expected Date And Time

Going by the media reports, CSIR UGC NET Result is expected to be announced by next week. As of now, the official authorities have not announced the exact date and time for the declaration of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023 results.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard Online?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Along with the result, NTA is expected to publish the CSIR NET CutOff 2023. Check the step-by-step guide to download the scorecard.

Go to the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/. Find the link that reads, “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result.” The link will be available in the candidate’s activity section. Enter the details and submit them. Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. For further clarification, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

