CSIR UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test(CSIR NET 2021) Admit Cards on its official website. Meanwhile, the NTA has released the Examination City Intimation Slip on its website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the examination city intimation slip using their Application Number and Date of Birth. Note, Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 exam city slip has been released for these Subjects: Earth; Atmospheric; Ocean, and Planetary Sciences.

Step-by-Step guide to Download the CSIR NET 2021 examination city intimation slip Also Read - PRL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts; Apply Before This Date

Visit the official website of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test(CSIR NET 2021, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ”Joint CSIR UGC NET-2021: Advance City Intimation, ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. A new webpage will open.

Enter the necessary credentials, such as Application Number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now, click on Submit option.

Your CSIR NET June 2021 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download CSIR NET June 2021 exam city slip, and take a printout of it for future references.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given below to download the CSIR NET June 2021 exam city slip.

Here’s the Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on January 29 and February 15 to 17 February 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the updates relating to the Admit Card and the examination. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021, a candidate may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.