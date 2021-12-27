CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Rescheduled: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Monday rescheduled the dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021. The new exam schedule for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021has been released on its official website, nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued on the official website of NTA.Also Read - VITEEE 2022: Registration Begins For B.tech Courses on viteee.vit.ac.in | Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

The official notice issued by NTA reads, ”In light of the representations received from candidates seeking rescheduling of dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 due to clash with some major examinations being held on 05 and 06 February 2022, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021.” Also Read - MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021 Released on peb.mp.gov.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

The revised dates of examination are as follows: Also Read - GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021 Out on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in | Raise Objections Till Jan 3

Event Date CSIR UGC NET 2021 Old Dates January 29, February 5, and 6, 2022 CSIR UGC NET 2021 New Dates January 29, February 15-February 18, 2022

Nta will soon upload the detailed date sheet on its official website. In case of any query, clarification, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk by dialling 011-40759000 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the National Testing Agency.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to view the rescheduling of the Examination dates for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021. For more updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA, https://csirnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

Click Here: CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 Rescheduled