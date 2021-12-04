CSIR UGC NET June 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications to register for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2021 on its official website. The online registration process began on December 03, 2021, on the official site of CSIR UGC NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - BRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 354 Posts of MTS, Vehicle Mechanic, Driver. Apply Online at bro.gov.in

The online application began on December 03, 2021.

The deadline to register and apply for the exam is January 03, 2022, till 11: 50 PM.

The deadline to correct the online application form is January 05 to January 09, till 11: 50 PM.

The UGC NET June 2021 admit card date will be announced later through the website.

The UGC NET June 2021 exam will be held on January 29, February 05, and February 06, 2022.

The Shift-I exam will begin from 09:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The Shift-II exam will begin from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

The exam will be held in CBT mode and will comprise of the objective type comprising multiple-choice questions.

Visit the official site of CSIR NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 registration link present on the home page.

present on the home page. Enter the necessary login credentials. Those who have not registered can register using their email id and mobile number.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit option.

After clicking on it, the application form will be submitted.

Save, Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Detailed Notification.

Candidates can check the detailed notification issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) below.

NTA UGC NET June 2021: Download the detailed notification here

Candidates can click on the direct link given below to register for the exam.

CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Click Here