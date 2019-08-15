CSIR UGC NET June Results 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has declared the result for Joint CSIR-UGC examination on its official website. Candidates who took up the exam are requested to check their scores and rank at csirhrdg.res.in.

The CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship were held on June 16, 2019.

As many as 3860 candidates have cleared the JRF (NET) CSIR, while 1969 candidates have passed in the JRF (NET) UGC, stated a report.

Here’s How to Check Your CSIR UGC NET June Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR – csirhrdg.res.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link that says, “JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2019 Result”.

Step 3: Your roll number and rank will appear in a pdf file.

Step 4: After checking, download and take a print out of your result for future use.

Those who have qualified for the JRF must take note that they can also apply for the jobs of the lectureship.