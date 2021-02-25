The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 on February 24, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in. Below, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results. The examination was conducted on November 19, 21, 26, and 30, 2020. Also Read - IBPS RRB Result 2020 for Office Assistant Declared At ibps.in, CHECK SCORES NOW

CHECK CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 Here Also Read - Dibrugarh University Likely To Announce B.Ed CET Result 2020 On This Date, Details Here

As per the official notice, the result has been finalized by CSIR only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates till the stipulated date of December 4, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the test may log in into the website, using their application number and date of birth. Also Read - UGC NET Result 2020 Declared: How to Check Scores, Cut-offs And Final Answer Key Online | Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of CSIR NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the application number, date of birth and security pin.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates qualified under JRF (NET) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) provisionally qualified, subject to verification of documents by CSIR. No separate intimation letter in this regard shall be issued.