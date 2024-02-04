Home

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Declared For December Session; Direct Link, How to Check Scorecard

CSIR UGC NET Result December 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the final scorecard for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) on its official website — . All those candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination held on December 26, 27, and December 28, 2023, can download the CSIR NET Result 2023 by visiting the official website – /. The examination was held in 5 Subjects at 356 Centres in 176 Cities across the country.

Candidates can log in to the website using their application number and date of birth and view/download/print their respective scorecards. No scorecard will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. Merely appearing and possessing score card does not confer any right to the candidate for further selection. “The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA after the declaration of the final result by CSIR,” NTA in an official notification said.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard Online?

Go to the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at /. Look for the link on the homepage that reads, “ Joint CSIR-UGC NET DECEMBER-2023 Score Card Window Open (Click Here).” The link will be available in the candidate’s activity section. Enter the details and submit them. Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result December 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

