CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared On July 21 at csirnet.nta.nic.in | Here’s How to Check Score

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023 can download and check their results along with the scorecards by using their personal login credentials.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Even as the exact date and time have not been confirmed yet by the officials, a report by Zee News claimed that the results are expected on July 21.

Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023 can download and check their results along with the scorecards by using their personal login credentials such as application number and date of birth on the aforementioned website.

Earlier, the CSIR NET final answer key was released for candidates to calculate their scores. Now the result and subject-wise cut-off marks will be uploaded together after it is declared.

After the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 was released on June 14, the candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key pdf till June 16. And then the final answer key of CSIR NET was released on July 17.

2,74,027 Candidates Appeared For CSIR UGC NET 2023

Over 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the CSIR UGC NET exam and the test was conducted from June 6 to 8, 2023 across 426 examination centres spread across 178 cities.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Website To Check Score

csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Score

First vuisit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On homepage, you need to click on the direct link for CSIR UGC NET Result 2023.

Then, one login page will open on the screen.

Here, you will have to enter login details carefully.

Then, click on submit option.

Your result will appear on the screen.

