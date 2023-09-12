Home

Education

CSMC Recruitment: Apply For 114 Posts At aurangabadmahapalika.org Till September 12

CSMC Recruitment: Apply For 114 Posts At aurangabadmahapalika.org Till September 12

General candidates will be paying an examination fee of Rs 1000, whereas applicants belonging to the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and PwBD categories will be charged Rs 900 as an application fee.

Apply for Jr Engineer post.

Candidates will be able to apply for various posts such as Junior Engineer, Auditor, and Fireman offered by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Aurangabad till today, September 12. Candidates can visit the official website at aurangabadmahapalika.org to submit the application form. The selected candidates will be able to earn between Rs 19,900 and Rs 1,22,800 every month. In order to be eligible, the applicant must be between the age of 18 years and 45 years.

Trending Now

The latest recruitment drive by CSMC aims to fill up a total of 114 vacancies. Out of these, 26 openings are for Junior Engineer (Architecture), 7 for Junior Engineer (Mechanical), 10 for Junior Engineer (Electrical), 1 for Auditor, 2 for Lekhpal, 3 for Electrical Supervisor, 13 for Assistant Engineer, 7 for Sanitation Inspector, 2 for Livestock Supervisor, 9 for Chief Fire Officer, 2 for Assistant Gardener, 2 for Junior Auditor, 20 for Fireman, and 10 for Clerk (Accounts).

You may like to read

Candidates can check out the official Aurangabad Municipal Corporation notification here.

What Is The Examination Fee For CSMC Recruitment

Applicants who belong to the general category will be paying an applicant of Rs 1000. On the other hand, candidates who come from Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and PwBD categories are required to shell out Rs 900 as the examination fee. Meanwhile, ex-servicemen have been exempted from the examination fees.

How To Apply For The CSMC Vacancies?

Candidates who are interested in applying for various positions offered by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation can take the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website at aurangabadmahapalika.org.

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment – 2023’ tab.

Step 3

Next, click on the application link for recruitment to various posts.

Step 4

After that, register on the ibps portal and log in using your credentials.

Step 5

Fill out the form.

Step 6

Upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the form, pay the fee, and hit the ‘submit’ button.

Step 7

Lastly, do not forget to download the form and take a printout for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES