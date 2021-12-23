CSPHCL Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited has released the CSPHCL Admit Card for the post of Data Entry Operator and Junior Engineer (JE). Those candidates who have applied for the above posts must download their CSPHCL Admit Card from the official website of Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited, cspdcl.co.in. The candidates must note that the Admit Card is one of the most important documents that they must carry in the examination hall.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 900 Group C Posts on mpsc.gov.in| Check Age Limit, Other Details

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card for the above posts. Follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of CSPHCL, cspdcl.co.in. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ option. Now, Click on the respective link to download the Admit Card for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) and Data Operator. Enter the required credentials such as ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ to log in. Save, Download and take a printout of the CSPDCL Admit Card for future reference.

Note, the online applications form for the post of Junior Engineer began from September 29, 2021 and continued till October 28, 2021. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link to download the Admit card.

Click Here: CSPHCL Admit Card 2021 for Data Entry Posts

Click Here: CSPHCL Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer (JE)