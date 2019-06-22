CTET 2019 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test on the official website ctet.nic.in.

Notably, the exam will be conducted on July 7 in two shifts.

All those who have applied for the exam can visit the official website and download their admit cards.

Here is how you can download CTET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click o the link which says “CTET 2019 admit card”

Step 3: Now, enter your CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download or take a print out it for future reference.

Mentioned below are the direct links to download CTET 2019 admit card:

Link 1

Link 2