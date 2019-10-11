CTET 2019 Application Correction: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the application window. All those who had applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2019 must hurry up and make corrections to their applications if needed.

To make changes, students must visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

The last date of application was October 3.

The CTET 2019 admit card is said to be made available the next month.

The exam will be held on December 12, 2019.

CTET 2019: Here is how you can make corrections to the application form:

Step 1: Go on the official CTET 2019 official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Application correction link given

Step 3: Enter your application number and the password

Step 4: Your application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Edit your application as per your requirement

Here is the direct link to edit the application