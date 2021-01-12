CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the CTET 2020 examination on January 31, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the board will release the admit cards soon. According to the sources, the board is likely to release the admit by end of this week. CTET 2020 will be held in 135 cities of India. Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website i.e. ctet. nic.in. Qualifiers of CTET 2021 exam are awarded an eligibility certificate for recruitment as a teacher. Also Read - Postponed Due to COVID-19, CTET Exam 2020 Will Now be Held on January 31: CBSE

The admit card releases through candidate login at the official website ctet.nic.in. Registered candidates have to download the admit card from the website and carry the print out to the designated exam centre.

CTET 2020 Admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry in the examination hall. No student will be allowed to sit in the examination hall without proper document. Candidates may note that the date, time and venue of the designated exam centre are indicated on the CTET admit card for individual applicants. Candidates have to log in with the Registration/Application Number and Password.

CBSE conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam once a year. There are two papers in the exam. Those who aspire to become a teacher of Class I to V will have to take the test for Paper 1 and those who aspire to become a teacher of Class VI to VIII will have to take the test for Paper 2.