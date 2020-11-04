New Delhi: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on January 31, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the new exam date on Wednesday. The CTET was earlier scheduled to be held in July 5, 2020. Also Read - Will CBSE Board Exams 2021 be Postponed Due to COVID-19? Read Latest Updates

The examination was scheduled to be held in 112 cities all over the country, but now in order to maintain social distance and other safety measures, CTET 2020 will be conducted in 135 cities.

Keeping in view the difficulties a candidate might face due to the pandemic, the CBSE has decided to allowed candidates to change their option of city from which they wish to appear for the examination. The option to change examination city can be done online and it will be open from November 7 till November 16.

“Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates,” CBSE has said.

The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.