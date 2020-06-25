CTET 2020: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced that Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) exam scheduled to be held on July 5 has been postponed. Also Read - HRD Ministry Directs NCERT to Prepare Alternative Academic Learning Material For Students Without Digital Access

Revised date will be declared when "situation is more conducive for conduct of examinations".

Students are requested to keep a tab on official website in case there is an update on the exam.

“Given the current circumstances CTET exam which was supposed to be conducted by the CBSE on July 5 has been postponed for the time being. The next date of examination will be announced if conditions are favorable,” the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) gave its decision to the Supreme Court and announced the remaining board exams in 29 subjects scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 stand cancelled. Further, no pending exams of ICSE, ISC will be conducted either.