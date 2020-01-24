CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will activate the application link for the registration of CTET 2020 today on its official website ctet.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website in case there are updates on the same.

According to reports, February 24, 2020, will be the last date of application.

Know here steps to apply for CTET 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 3: Now, enter all the details asked. Also, note down your registration number/application number

Step 4: Upload scanned documents

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Take a print out of the form for a future reference

The CTET 2019 Exam is conducted for candidates who are interested to take up a teaching job in schools affiliated to the central government. While Paper 1 is primarily for those who wish to teach in Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach in Classes 6 to 8.