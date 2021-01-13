CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for CTET 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the CTET 2021 Admit Card from the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. Earlier, the Board announced that the offline exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2021. The registered candidates have to log in to ctet.nic.in with the Application Number & Date of Birth in order to download the admit card. Also Read - CBSE Class 9 & 11 Students Unwilling to Give Exams Offline, Urge Board to Consider Online Mode | Will Their Demand be Heard?

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the CTET 2021 admit card: Also Read - UP 2021 Board Examinations Likely To Be Held Between These Months, Check Details Here

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. ctet.nic.in Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 Released? Know Complete Truth Here

Step 2: Click on the CTET 2021 admit card link.

Step 3: Click on any of the published link and the page automatically redirects to the candidate log in page.

Step 4: Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin in the designated spaces.

Step 5: Click on Submit to open the admit card.

Step 6: Generate 3-4 print outs of the admit card for carrying to the exam centre and future reference.

CLICK HERE FOR CTET 2021 Admit Card