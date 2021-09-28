CTET 2021: In a latest development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday activated a new link to remove image discrepancy in the CTET application form 2021 in online mode. The candidates who are appearing for the CTET 2021 need to apply through the new link of CTET 2021 application form through which they will be able to remove the image in case of discrepancy after filling the CTET application form 2021. The CBSE has provided the new facility for CTET applicants.Also Read - CBSE Improvement Exam Result 2021 to be Declared Soon at cbseresults.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores Here

It must be noted that the CBSE has made a lot of changes in the CTET exam pattern and the most important one is the decision to take the CTET 2021 exam in online mode. Earlier, the CBSE has released the CTET application form 2021. The candidates who are eligible can apply online for CTET exam 2021 till October 19, 2021. As per the CTET exam date 2021, the exam will be conducted from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.

CTET 2021: Here's how to apply online

Visit the CTET official website – ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the CTET December 2021 application form link or Remove Image Discrepancy-CTET December 2021 link. On the next page, click on the ‘Registration’ tab. To complete the CTET registration process, enter the basic details After the successful registration, CTET application number will be sent to the registered mobile number. Then, you need to enter other information such as subject option, exam centre details, academic details and others along with uploading the photograph and signature to complete the CTET application form 2021. Pay the requisite fees. Download and take a printout of the acknowledgement page after successful submission of the CTET application form.

CTET 2021: Application fee

The candidates who are applying for CTET 2021 exam need to pay the application fee as per their category and choice of paper for successful completion of CTET application procedure 2021. Candidates from general or OBC category need to pay Rs. 1000 for one paper and Rs. 1200 for both the papers. However, the candidates from reserved category need to pay Rs. 500 for one paper and Rs. 600 for both papers.