CTET Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam day guidelines for candidates who are appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 tomorrow, that is 31 January 2021. The CTET admit cards are already available on the official website. Candidates can download it till the end of the day.

The exam will be conducted through offline mode. CBSE had also given candidates the option to choose their preferred exam centres in view of COVID-19 pandemic. To download the CTET admit card, registered candidates have to log in to ctet.nic.in with the Application Number & Date of Birth and a security pin.

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECT LINK TO CTET 2021 Admit Card

Things to carry to CTET 2021 exam centre:

1. Sanitiser in a 50ml transparent bottle.

2. Face mask and hand gloves.

3. CTET 2021 Admit Card

4. Identity proof like Aadhaar Card or Driving Licence

COVID-19 Protocols For CTET 2021 Exam:

> Candidates must wear face masks to cover their nose and mouth at all times.

> Social distancing must be maintained.

> Candidates cannot exchange any item at the exam centre.

> Make sure you are not infected or having any symptoms of coronavirus. It is better to get yourself tested before writing the exam.

> Candidates must use the safest mode of transportation possible to reach the exam centre.

> Maintain toilet hygiene, during and after use.

> Don’t touch eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

> Refrain from spitting in public, throwing face masks, gloves and tissues anywhere apart from biohazard dustbin.