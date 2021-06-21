CTET 2021: The candidates who are preparing for CTET 2021, we have some important news for you. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 today, June 21, 2021. The candidates must note that the registration will be published on the official website ctet.nic.in after the release of official notification. Also Read - CTET Answer Key 2021: Final Answer Key Expected to be Released Soon | How to Raise Objection

Earlier, reports had suggested that the CTET 2021 may get postponed due to the current covid situation in the country. However, the board has not released any official notice in this regard yet. Reports also added that the application process is expected to begin in July 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for CTET 2021: