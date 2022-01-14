CTET 2021: Here comes a piece of good news for the aspirants who are preparing for the CTET 2021. In a new notification, the CBSE on Friday said the aspirants who could not attempt or complete their CTET 2021 (computer based) exam due to technical issues are being given another chance to reappear for the exam on January 17.Also Read - CTET 2021 Revised Schedule Out on ctet.nic.in | Check New Exam Dates Here

However, the CBSE said that the provision to reappear in the test is provided only for those exams which were held on 16 and 17 December (both the shifts). For more information, the candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CTET on ctet.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results to be Declared in Next Few Days: 5 Ways Students Can Check Score Here

The candidates must note that the revised admit cards have been uploaded on the website and they are advised to download it and appear for the exam at the respective centres as per the revised schedule. Also Read - Over 300 Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Members of KVs, JNVs, CBSE Died Due to COVID: Govt

The CBSE further notified that the request for change of examination city, examination centre, and date of examination will not be entertained.

As per the notification, the CBSE said it will conduct CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. As per the updates, the exam on January 17 will be conducted in single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and exam on January 21 will be conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, the CBSE had entrusted TCS iON to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 exam from 16 December to 13 January. However, due to unexpected technical issues in certain venues on 16 and 17 December, many aspirants were not able to appear for the exam.

CTET Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download