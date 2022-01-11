CTET 2021 Revised Schedule: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has published the CTET 2021 Revised schedule. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) that was scheduled to be held on December 16 and 17, 2021 was postponed due to some technical issues. Now, the Board has released new dates for CTET exams on its official website. Eligible candidates can download the CTET 2021 Revised Schedule from the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.Also Read - OPTCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 40 Junior Management Trainee Posts| Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Here

Step by step guide to Download CTET 2021 Admit card

Go to the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in .

. Click on the CTET 2021 Admit Card link available on the homepage.

A new window will open on the screen.

Enter the necessary details such as login id, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your CTET 2021 Admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, download CTET 2021 Admit card, and take a printout of it for future reference.

The official notification issued on CTET official website reads, ”The request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained.” Candidates can also check the official notification from the direct link given below.

CTET 2021 Revised Schedule: Check official notification here