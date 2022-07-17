CBSE CTET 2022 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released an official notification regarding the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, or CTET 2022 exam. As per the official notice, CBSE will conduct CTET 2022 Exam in the month of December 2022. The test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country. Once the CTET 2022 Application form is out, Candidates can apply online through the official website, ctet.nic.in.Also Read - ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Today; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 10 Marksheet, Rechecking Guidelines, Fees Here

“The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in shortly and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying,” CBSE in an official notice said. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to Release Soon; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

CTET 2022 Notification: Check Important Dates

CTET 2022 Notification: July 14, 2022

CTET 2022 application form: to release soon.

Last Date to fill out CTET 2022 Application form: to release soon

CTET 2022 Application correction window: to release soon

CTET 2022 Score Validity: It is to be noted that CTET 2022 Score will be valid for a lifetime. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam Today; Check Important Instructions, Reporting Time, Other Details Here

CTET December-2022 Application Fee

Category Only Paper I Both Paper I & II General/OBC Rs. 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs. 500 Rs. 600

CTET 2022 Qualifying Marks

A candidate must score 60 % or more in the CTET exam to be considered a CTET pass or CTET Qualified. Candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories are required to score 55 % to qualify for CTET 2022.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern

The Board will conduct the CTET 2022 twice every year. There will be two papers for CTET. The Paper – I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5. Similarly, Paper -II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 6 to 12. To know more about the education qualification, check the detailed notification(once released).