CTET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Know How to Edit Form at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2022 Application Correction Dates at ctet.nic.in: Candidates who have submitted the application form can edit it by visiting the website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2022 Application Correction Dates at ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has opened the application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, November 28, 2022. Candidates who have submitted the application form can edit it by visiting the website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The last date to submit the corrected application form is December 03, 2022. During this period, the candidates can change their choice of examination city also if capacity is available in a particular city. This facility will also be available on first cum first served basis only.

CBSE CTET 2022 APPLICATION CORRECTION WINDOW IMPORTANT DATES

Opening date of application correction window: November 28, 2022

Last date to submit the application form: December 03, 2022

Dates of Examination: December 2022 to January 2023 on CBT Mode

Registered students will have to log in through the official website — ctet.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the essential changes.

Here’s How to Edit CBSE CTET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the ‘“Correction for CBSE CTET- 2022″ link.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and Password.

Make the necessary changes and submit the form.

Download the CBSE CTET 2022 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

LANGUAGE OF THE QUESTION PAPER

The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English)

CTET 2022 EXAM PATTERN

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which

one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET.

CTET 2022 EXAM

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE CTET for the latest updates.