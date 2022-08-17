CBSE CTET 2022 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon release a detailed notification for the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The detailed Information Bulletin will contain information such as examination fees, examination cities, important dates, syllabus, eligibility, and others. Once released, candidates can download the CTET 2022 Notification by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in.Also Read - CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 5 to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exams From Aug 21

Earlier, the Board released a short notification for CTET. According to it, the CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in the month of December 2022. This year, the test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country. As per media reports, the CTET Application process is likely to begin on August 25 whereas, on the other hand, the Board has not released any official date/ time for the application process to begin, thus creating a sense of confusion and uncertainty about the actual, official date/time. Once the registration starts, eligible candidates will be able to fill up the CTET 2022 Application form.

Candidates can check the CTET Application fee, mode of examination, and other details here.

CTET 2022 Notification: Check Important Dates

CTET 2022 Notification : to release soon.

: to release soon. CTET 2022 application form : to release soon.

: to release soon. Last Date to fill out CTET 2022 Application form : to release soon

: to release soon CTET 2022 Application correction window: to release soon

CTET December-2022 Application Fee

Depending upon the category, a candidate is required to pay the application fee.

Name of the Category Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II General/OBC Rs. 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs. 500 Rs. 600

CTET 2022 Qualifying Marks

A candidate must score 60 % or more in the CTET exam to be considered a CTET pass or CTET Qualified. Candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories are required to score 55 % to qualify for CTET 2022. For more details, check the information bulletin(to be released shortly.)

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

CTET December-2022 Mode of Examination

CBSE will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode in December 2022.

CTET 2022 Score Validity

It is to be noted that CTET 2022 Score will be valid for a lifetime. The dates for the online application process will be intimated during the course of time.

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern

The Board will conduct the CTET 2022 twice every year. There will be two papers for CTET. The Paper – I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5. Similarly, Paper -II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 6 to 12.