CTET 2022 July Notification Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon release the notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, or CTET 2022 for the July session. Once released, candidates can download the CTET 2022 July Notification along with the CTET 2022 application form from the official website, ctet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can check the CTET Exam pattern, important dates, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 24 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply Before This Date

CTET 2022 July Notification: Check Important Dates

CTET 2022 Notification: to release soon.

CTET 2022 application form: to release soon.

Last Date to fill out CTET 2022 Application form: to release soon

CTET 2022 Application correction window: to release soon

CTET 2022 July Notification: Check Expected Date

As per media reports, the CTET 2022 July Notification will release in the last week of June 2022. However, the Board has not announced any date yet. Also Read - IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Update: Vacancy Increased; Apply Before June 27| Check Deets Here

CTET 2022 Score Validity

It is to be noted that CTET 2022 Score will be valid for a lifetime. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 13 Posts Before July 14| Check Eligibility, Notification Here

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern

The Board will conduct the CTET 2022 twice every year. There will be two papers for CTET. The Paper – I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5. Similarly, Paper -II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 6 to 12.

CTET 2022 Qualifying Marks

A candidate must score 60 % or more in the CTET exam to be considered a CTET pass or CTET Qualified. Candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories are required to score 55 % to qualify for CTET 2022.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

CTET 2022 Notification: Check Eligibility Criteria

In order to fill CTET 2022 application form, a candidate must have passed Class 12 with 50 per cent of marks.

Education Qualification Required For Classes 1 to 5: Senior Secondary(or equivalent)with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Senior Secondary(or equivalent)with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Education Qualification Required For Classes 6 to 8: Graduation and passed or appearing final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

To know more about the education qualification, check the notification(once released.)