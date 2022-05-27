CTET 2022 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will soon release the notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2022 for the July session. The CTET application form will release along with the notification. Once released, candidates can fill out the CTET 2022 registration form from the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the CTET Exam pattern, important dates, eligibility criteria, and others.Also Read - Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 312 Posts at indianbank.in| Check Salary, Application Link Here

CTET 2022 Notification: Important Dates

CTET 2022 Notification: to release soon.

CTET 2022 application form: to release soon.

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern

The Board will conduct the CTET 2022 twice every year. There will be two papers for CTET. The Paper – I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5. Similarly, Paper -II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 6 to 12.

CTET 2022 Score Validity

It is to be noted that CTET 2022 Score will be valid for a lifetime.

CTET 2022 Notification: Check Eligibility Criteria

In order to fill CTET 2022 application form, a candidate must have passed Class 12 with 50 per cent of marks.

Education Qualification Required For Classes 1 to 5: Senior Secondary(or equivalent)with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Senior Secondary(or equivalent)with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Education Qualification Required For Classes 6 to 8: Graduation and passed or appearing final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. To know more about the education qualification, check the notification(once released.)

CTET 2022 Notification: Check Qualifying Marks, Question Paper Pattern

A candidate must score 60 % or more in the TET exam to be considered a TET pass. Candidates belonging to SC, ST categories are required to score 55 % to qualify for CTET 2022.

Check Paper 1 Exam Pattern: Paper 1 will consist of 5 sections. One can check the subject along with the marks distribution.