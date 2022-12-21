CTET 2022: CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card Released at ctet.nic.in, Here’s Direct Link to Download

CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 pre admit cards on the official website. Candidates can now download the pre admit cards/pre hall ticket on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. As per schedule, the CTET Exam 2022 is expected to be held between December 2022 to January 2023 on CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. However, CBSE has not yet released the exam dates so candidates are advised to regularly check the website.

CTET exam date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to download CTET 2022 admit card

Visit the official site of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be two papers for CTET- Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).

CTET admit card 2022 will also be released anytime soon. The admit card when released will be available on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET admit card instructions will be available on the hall ticket itself. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.