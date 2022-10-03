CTET 2022 Notification Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in December 2022. The detailed information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in shortly. Earlier today, CBSE released a notification addressed to candidates who have qualified in the CTET examination, in the previous years.Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside

As per the policy of the Board, the candidates interested in CTET/ Certificate and Mark sheet for the year 2011 to 2016 and onwards can only apply online on the official website i.e, ctet.nic.in/duplicate-marks-sheet-and-certificate/. "No offline application for documents of certificates and mark sheets of the CTET examination from the year 2011 to 2016 and onward will be accepted in this office. If Candidates apply offline for duplicate certificate and mark sheet their application and DD will not be accepted," CBSE in an official notice said.

Candidates can check the CTET Application fee, mode of examination, and other details here.

CTET December 2022 Application Fee

The application fee applicable for CTET Dec-2022 is as under:

General/OBC: Rs. 1000(Only Paper I or II) Rs. 1200(Both Paper I & II)

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person: Rs. 500(Only Paper I or II) Rs. 600((Both Paper I & II)

CTET Exam: Check More Details Here

The CTET examination will be held in 20 languages across the country. Once the CTET Application form is released, eligible candidates can fill and submit it by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in. The Board will conduct the CTET 2022 twice every year. There will be two papers for CTET. The Paper – I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5. Similarly, Paper -II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 6 to 12.

CTET Exam: Check Important Dates

CTET Short Notification : July 17, 2022

: July 17, 2022 CTET Detailed notification: to be released soon

to be released soon The online registration begins: to be released soon

to be released soon Last Date to fill CTETapplication form: to be released soon

to be released soon CTET exam Date: to be released soon

CTET Score Validity

It is to be noted that CTET 2022 Scores are valid for a lifetime.

How to Download Teacher Eligibility Test Mark-sheet and/or Certificate?