CBSE CTET Registration 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) on October 31, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the CTET Application form by logging into the official website — ctet.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application form is November 24. However, candidates can pay the fee till 3:30 PM of November 25. CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in December 2022. CBSE will conduct the 16th edition of CTET examination in Computer Based Test(CBT) – Online mode between December, 2022 to January, 2023.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 40 Posts at nainitalbank.co.in

General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for two papers. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently-abled candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers. Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 894 Forest Guard Posts at psc.uk.gov.in Till Nov 11. Read Details Here

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL CTET 2022 APPLICATION FORM

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Look for the CTET registration link available on the homepage.

Register yourself by entering the necessary details.

Fill out the detailed CTET 2022 application form.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Download the CTET 2022 application form in PDF format and take a printout of it for future reference.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR CTET 2022 EXAMINATION

CTET Detailed notification: to be released soon

to be released soon The online registration begins: October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022 Last Date to fill CTETapplication form: November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022 The fee can be paid up to : November 25, 2022

: November 25, 2022 CTET exam Date: to be released soon

CBSE CTET 2022 APPLICATION FEE

Category CTET 2022 Application Fee (One Paper) CTET 2022 Application Fee (Two Papers) General/OBC 1,000 1,200 SC/ST/PWDB 500 600

The Board will conduct the CTET 2022 twice every year. There will be two papers for CTET. The Paper – I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5. Similarly, Paper -II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 6 to 12. CTET 2022 Scores are valid for a lifetime. Also Read - RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Register For 200 Posts From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Details Inside

The detailed information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in soon.