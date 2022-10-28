CTET 2022 Registration at ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to begin the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on October 31, 2022. Interested candidates can fill out the CTET Application form by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 24. Candidates can check the important dates, steps to fill up the application form, and other details here.Also Read - RPSC FSO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 200 Posts Begins From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

CTET 2022 REGISTRATION: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Online application begins: October 31, 2022

Online application ends: November 24

Last date to pay fee: November 25

CTET 2022 REGISTRATION: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL THE APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website of ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the CTET Application form.

Upload the documents in PDF Format.

As per your category, pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CTET 2022 REGISTRATION: APPLICATION FEE

Category CTET 2022 Application Fee (One Paper) CTET 2022 Application Fee (Two Papers) General/OBC 1,000 1,200 SC/ST/PWDB 500 600

CTET 2022 NEW RULE: FIRST CUM FIRST SERVED EXAMINATION CITY

The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis only as per the availability of capacity in the city of examination.

The candidates, who complete the online application process and pay the fee on first cum first served basis, will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city.

The total capacity in a particular city will also be available on the portal. If the total capacity of a particular city is full during the completion of the application process or making payment of the examination fee or updation of the transaction on the portal, the candidate will be given the option either to select any other city or cancel the transaction.

If a candidate cancels the transaction, the full fee will be refunded to his/her account as per mode of payment and the application will not be considered for this examination of CTET.

The request for a change of examination city will not be accepted in any case.

CTET Aspirants Note: "The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in soon and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying," reads the official notification.