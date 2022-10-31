CTET 2022 Registration: Registrations for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 will begin on Monday (October 31). The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release CTET 2022 application form for the CTET examinations scheduled to happen on December 2022, and January 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the CTET exams can find the application forms on ctet.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE CTET 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow at ctet.nic.in; Check Fee, Other Details Here

The CTET entrance exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 and January 2023. The exact date of examination will be written on the admit cards of the candidates. The last date to apply for CTET 2022 is November 24 and candidates can pay the application fee till November 25.

The registration fee for CTET 2022 for general and OBC candidates is Rs 1,000 for either paper 1 or 2 and Rs 1,200 for both papers 1 and 2. For SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for one and Rs 600 for both papers.

CTET is an eligibility test conducted for the recruitment of teachers – PRTs (Classes 1 to 5) and TGTs (Classes 6 to 8) for central government-run schools. CTET score is valid for a lifetime now and is mandatory for the recruitment of teachers under the Right to Education, RTE Act. Those who have not qualified for the examination as yet need to appear for the same.

Candidates with a post-graduation qualification with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated BEd-MEd can also apply for the exam.