CTET 2022 Registration at ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, October 31, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill up the CTET 2022 Application form by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to submit the application form till November 24. If a candidate submits on-line more than one application, his/her candidature shall be liable to be cancelled and the candidate may also be debarred for future examination(s).

CTET 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates

Duration of On-line Application: October 31 to November 24

Last date for submission of online Application: November 24 (11.59 PM)

Last date for submission of fee: November 25 (Before 15:30 Hrs.)

Dates of Examination December 2022 to January 2023 on CBT Mode

CTET 2022 Registration: How to Fill Application Form

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply for CTET Dec-22.”

Enter the registration details such as personal details, permanent address, and others.

Fill up the CTET 2022 Application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on the first come first served basisonly as per availability of capacity in the city of examination.

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET.

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII

CBSE CTET 2022 APPLICATION FEE

Category CTET 2022 Application Fee (One Paper) CTET 2022 Application Fee (Two Papers) General/OBC 1,000 1,200 SC/ST/PWDB 500 600

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). For more details, check the official website of CTET.