CTET 2023 Admit Card Expected This Week; Check Exam Schedule, Reporting Time, Answer Key Date

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card will be available to download between August 18 and 20, candidates can download hall tickets on the website- ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The examination will be held OMR based(offline) mode. The candidates need to carry their admit card at the exam centre, the hall ticket will be available to download on August 18, as per the website. “CTET Admit Card with detailed description of examination centers will be uploaded on CBSE’s website (https://ctet.nic.in) on 18/08/2023,” reads the official website.

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card will be available to download between August 18 and 20, candidates can download hall tickets on the website- ctet.nic.in. To download the admit card, candidates must use their login id and password. CBSE CTET 2023 admit card will be released, download and take a printout for further reference.

CBSE CTET Exam Schedule

Dates of

Examination Shift TIMING Duration JULY, 2023

TO

AUGUST, 2023 Shift-I 09:30 AM TO 12:00 NOON – Computer Basted Test

(CBT) Mode only 2:30 HOURS duration JULY, 2023

TO

AUGUST, 2023 Shift-II 02:30 PM TO 05:00 PM – Computer Basted Test

(CBT) Mode only 2:30 HOURS duration

How to Download CTET Admit Card 2023?

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination. Check step by step guide to download admit card.

Visit the official website of ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download CTET Admit Card.”

Enter your login details and click on the submit option.

Your CTET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates must report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Shift – I and 12:30 PM for Shift – II i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in SHIFT-I and after 2:30 PM in SHIFT- II shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Certificate And Marksheets

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials.

CTET Answer Key – Date And Time

The CTET will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the CTET website: https://ctet.nic.in with a Public Notice issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. TheCTET’sdecision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. CTET will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of the result of CTET- JULY, 2023 will be entertained. At present, the board has not released the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 release date and time. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE CTET.

