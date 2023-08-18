Home

CTET 2023 In Two Days, Check Reporting Time, Dress Code And Exam Day Guidelines

CTET 2023 is being organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on August 20, 2023; the admit card for the exam can be downloaded through the official website- ctet.nic.in. Check the reporting time, dress code and other exam day guidelines here..

CTET 2023 Important Exam Day Guidelines

New Delhi: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) is being organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on August 20, 2023. The admit card for the same can be downloaded via the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in. The exam will be conducted in an OMR-based offline format at 211 centres in a total of 73 cities, in two shifts- Shift 1 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and Shift 2 will take place from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Check the dress code, reporting time and other exam day guidelines.

CTET 2023 Reporting Time

Candidates are expected to report at their examination centres, at least 120 minutes, i.e. two hours before their exam time; candidates giving their exam in the first shift must report at 7:30 AM and those in the second shift, must reach at 12:30 PM. Candidates who do not reach the centre at the reporting time, will miss the important instructions announced and in case you reach after the commencement of the exam, you will not be allowed to sit for it.

(Note: In no circumstances will you be permitted to sit for the exam without the valid Admit Card and you must sit only on the seat allotted to you.)

CTET 2023 Dress Code

The information bulletin of the CTET 2023 does not mention any specific dress code but it has been specified that candidates cannot appear for the examination wearing any kind of watch, goggles and gold or artificial ornaments. Handbags and wallets will also not be permitted.

CTET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

According to the information bulletin, candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery items with them, like printed or written textual material, paper cuttings or bits, erasers, geometry box or a pencil box, plastic pouches, calculators, scales, writing pads, pen drive, log table, electronic pen or scanner, cardboard, etc.

Apart from this, electronic gadgets like mobile phones, bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pager, health bands, smartwatches etc. are not permitted inside the examination hall. Any other item which could be used for unfair means or hiding communication devices are also not allowed.

Smoking, chewing gutka, spiting etc. is strictly prohibited and candidates cannot carry any snacks, cold drinks, tea or coffee with them during the paper.

(Note: If you are unable to sit for the exam on the scheduled date because of any reason, you will not be given the opportunity of retest for CTET)

CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

As per the NCTE notification, a candidate who scores 60% or more in the exam, will be considered as TET pass and the certificate awarded to the candidates will be valid for lifetime. Please note that there is no tab on the number of attempts a candidate can take to acquire the CTET Certificate or to improve their previous score.

(Note: Scores achieved in the exam will not be open for re-checking or revaluation and no correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.)

CTET 2023 Paper Syllabus

CTET 2023 Exam comprises of a total of two papers- Paper 1 is for candidates who intend to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach students of classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to teach all the above mentioned classes, must appear for both the papers. The question paper will be in both English and Hindi.

Paper 1 comprises of 30 MCQs each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics and Environmental Sudies thus taking the total marks to 150. Paper 2 includes 30 MCQs each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 and Language 2, and 60 MCQs each in Mathematics and Science OR Social Studies (depending on the choice of the candidate).

