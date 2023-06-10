Home

CTET 2023 Exam Date Released at ctet.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme, Official Notification Here

CBSE CTET Exam Date 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination date for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The Board will conduct the CTET exam on August 20, 2023. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria and other relevant information is already available on CTET

official website https://ctet.nic.in.

“The candidates registered for 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities,” reads the official notification.