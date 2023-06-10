By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CTET 2023 Exam Date Released at ctet.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme, Official Notification Here
CBSE CTET Exam Date 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination date for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The Board will conduct the CTET exam on August 20, 2023. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria and other relevant information is already available on CTET
official website https://ctet.nic.in.
“The candidates registered for 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities,” reads the official notification.
The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET. (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).
