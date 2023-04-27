Home

CTET 2023 July Registration Begins; Know How to Fill Application Form at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2023 July Registration at ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, April 27, 2023.

CTET 2023 July Registration at ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, April 27, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the CTET Application form 2023 by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to submit the application form by May 26(11:59 PM). It is to be noted that the application form has been released for the July session.

There will be two papers of CTET. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII

CTET 2023 Registration: How to Fill Application Form Online?

Visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test ( CTET ) at ctet.nic.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply for CTET July 2023.”

Enter the registration details such as personal details, permanent address, and others.

Fill up the CTET 2023 Application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

