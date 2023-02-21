Home

CTET 2023 Result Big Update: CBSE Likely To Announce Result Soon At ctet.nic.in, Steps To Check Scores Here

To recall, the board on February 14 had released the exam answer key and candidates had until February 17, 2023, to file objections.

CBSE News 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CTET Result 2023 soon. The candidates who appeared in the examination can visit the official website of the board i.e. ctet.nic.in to check the scores once announced. It is important to mention that the board officials have not revealed any specific date for the declaration of CTET Result 2023. According to the reports, teacher eligibility test results could be available by the end of February, as has been the trend in recent years.

To recall, the board on February 14 had released the exam answer key and candidates had until February 17, 2023, to file objections. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023.

Candidates must enter their application number and birthdate in order to check their results. The answer keys to the test papers are already available on the website for candidates to access.

Here are the steps to check the CTET result:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores once announced:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the result link that will appear on the homepage of the website.

Click on the result link.

Enter your application number and date of birth and submit.

After submitting your details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

