CTET 2024 Exam City Slip Expected Soon; Admit Card to be Published 2 Days Before Examination

CTET 2024 Exam City Slip: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the pre-admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session anytime soon; the admit card for the same will be published two days before the day of the examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in over 130 cities all over the country. Going by the past trends, the exam city intimation slip for the competitive examination is likely to be released between January 10 to 13, 2024.

Going by the CBSE CTET information bulletin, the CTET result will be declared by the end of February 2024 (tentative). The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in PAPER-II and after 2:00 PM in PAPER-I shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

To access the CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024(CTET exam city slip 2024), a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. To remind our readers, the exam city slip and admit card are two different documents.

How to Download CTET 2024 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET – https://ctet.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the exam city slip download link.

