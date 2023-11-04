By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CTET 2024 Notification: CBSE CTET Application Form(OUT); Check Fee, Eligibility, Exam Schedule, Document Required
CTET 2024 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 135 cities all over the country. The online application process will commence on November 3, 2023. The deadline for submitting online applications is November 23, 2023, and the application fee can be paid until 11:59 pm on the same day.
