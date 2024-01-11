CTET 2024 Pre-Admit Card LIVE: CBSE CTET Exam City Slip at ctet.nic.in(Soon); Direct Link Here, Exam Schedule

Home

CTET Pre-Admit Card Link January 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session soon on its official website: https://ctet.nic.in/.

CTET Pre-Admit Card Link LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session soon on its official website: https://ctet.nic.in/. This year, the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on Sunday, January 21, 2024; only 10 calendar days are left for the examination to begin. Going by the past year’s trend, the CTET exam city slip is usually released 20 days before the examination. There is a possibility that the CBSE will release the CTET exam city slip today, January 11, 2024, but this information is not yet confirmed. Meanwhile, the CTET Admit card will be released two days before the commencement of the examination.

How to Download CTET 2024 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET – /.

On the homepage, look for the exam city slip download link.

Enter the login details such as application number and password/ date of birth.

Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2024 will be published on the screen.

Save and download a copy of it for future reference.

To access the CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024(CTET exam city slip 2024), a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. To remind our readers, the exam city slip and admit card are two different documents. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CTET Admit card, CTET exam city slip and other details here.

