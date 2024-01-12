Home

CTET 2024 Pre-Admit Card Released at ctet.nic.in; Download Link Here

CTET 2024 Pre-Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) on Friday issued the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session.

All those candidates who have registered for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can download the CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2024 by visiting the official website: /. To access the CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2024, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 135 cities all over the country.

How to Download CTET 2024 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET – /.

On the homepage, look for the download link that reads, “View Centre City for CTET Jan-2024.”

Enter the login details such as application number and password/ date of birth.

Your CBSE CTET exam city slip 2024 will be published on the screen.

Save and download a copy of it for future reference.

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of whichone answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.There will be two papers of CTET. (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

