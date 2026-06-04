CTET 2026 registration: CBSE CTET application process to close in 6 days; know how to apply, fee, exam date

CTET registration is closing soon. Check application process, exam date, fee, other details.

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CTET 2026 registration: CBSE CTET application process to close in 6 days; know how to apply, fee, exam date(Photo Credit: Freepik)

CTET 2026 Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the CTET registration process in just six days, i.e., June 10, 2026. Students can submit the CBSE CTET application form at ctet.nic.in. All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives, out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark, and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers for the CTET.

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CTET 2026 registration: CBSE CTET application process to close in 6 days

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Note: A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II)

Main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English).

How much fee must students pay as application charges?

The candidate should supply all details while filling the online form and upload their scanned images of their latest photograph & signature. After successful submission of data and requisite fee, candidates are required to take a printout of the Confirmation Page. A General/OBC(NCL) category candidate will be required to pay Rs.1000 for only Paper-I or II and Rs 1200 for both Paper-I and II. Meanwhile, a candidate belonging to SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person will be required to pay Rs 500 for only Paper I or II. For appearing for both Paper-I & II, SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person are required to pay Rs 600.

When will the CTET exam be held?

The test will be conducted in twenty-seven languages in 132 cities all over the country. In case the number of candidates increases, the examination may also be conducted on September 5, 2026 (Saturday). Further, it is informed to all applicants that there is no provision to select the examination city in the online application portal. The examination city to the applicants will be allotted by CBSE on a random basis. The request for change of allotted examination city, for whatsoever reason, shall not be accepted.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to close in just 3 days; Check fee structure, mode of payment, key guidelines

How to fill CBSE CTET application form?