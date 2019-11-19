CTET Admit Card 2019: The dates for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to be made available on the official website ctet.nic.in soon.

It must be noted that the board will conduct the 13th edition of the CTET on December 8, 2019, in 110 cities across the country.

All those who have registered for the exam are advised to keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the admit card.

Schedule of examination:

08-12-2019 (Sunday) PAPER -I from 09.30 AM to 12.00 NOON, PAPER-II from 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM with 2.30 hours duration

Eligibility:

Minimum qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes I-V: Primary Stage

Candidates applying for this post have passed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks or appeared in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: Elementary Stage

Candidates must be graduated or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Paper Pattern:

(i) Paper I will be for a person who is applying for the primary stage (teacher for classes I to V)

(ii) The second paper will be for a person who is applying for the elementary stage (classes VI to VIII).