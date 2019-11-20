CTET Admit Card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Admit card 2019 on the official website ctet.nic.in.

Notably, the admit card will bear details of exam time and venue. Hence, students are requested to download their admit cards as soon as possible.

The board will conduct the 13th edition of the CTET on December 8, 2019, in 110 cities across the country.

Here is how you can download CTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘CTET Admit card’

Step 3: Enter your login details including registration number

Step 4: Download your admit card. Take a printout for a future reference

Schedule of examination:

08-12-2019 (Sunday) PAPER -I from 09.30 AM to 12.00 NOON, PAPER-II from 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM with 2.30 hours duration

Eligibility:

Minimum qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes I-V: Primary Stage

Candidates applying for this post have passed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks or appeared in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: Elementary Stage

Candidates must be graduated or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Paper Pattern:

(i) Paper I will be for a person who is applying for the primary stage (teacher for classes I to V)

(ii) The second paper will be for a person who is applying for the elementary stage (classes VI to VIII).