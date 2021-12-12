CTET Admit Card 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday night released the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 on the official website ctet.nic.in. As per the earlier schedule, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held from December 16 to January 13. The candidates must note that the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9:30 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The CTET results will be released on February 15.Also Read - CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 Likely to be Released Next Week on ctet.nic.in: Here’s How To Download Hall Ticket

In a significant change, the CTET 2021 will be conducted online for the first time this year. The candidates should know that the CTET certificate will be valid for lifetime. Earlier it was valid only for seven years. However, based on CTET score, the candidates are eligible to seek admissions, if they qualify all other requirements of the school they are seeking a job in.

As per early trends, the hall ticket for this exam is usually released at least 10 days prior to the commencement. The delay this time was unexpected and the reasons were not known yet.

The candidates would be allotted test centres and exam date as per the test centres choices filled in the application form.

CTET Admit Card 2021: Exam schedule

Name of the Event Date(s) CTET December cycle exam dates December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 Admit Card releasing date December 11, 2021 CTET exam Shift 1 9:30 am to 12 noon Shift 2 2:30 pm to 5 pm Shift 1 Reporting Time 7:30 am Shift 2 Reporting time 12:30 pm

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download it

Go to the official website, click on admit card link

Log-in using credentials

Admit card will appear, download. It is mandatory to carry a copy of the e-admit card to the exam hall for verification and identification purposes.

CBSE CTET 2021: Exam Pattern

This time, the examination will have two papers — I and II. Each of the question papers will have 150 MCQs and the papers will be of 150 marks each. As per the updates, the Paper I will have questions based on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, while paper II will have questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies/Social Science.

Another important thing, the candidates must know that after the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was leaked ahead of the exam, the CTET will be held amid tight security this time. Moreover, the CBSE will adopt advance data analytics to detect malpractices during the exam.

As per information, in CTET January 2021, over 16,11,423 candidates had registered for paper 1 while 14,47,551 candidates had registered for paper 2. The candidates who clear Paper 1 are eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.