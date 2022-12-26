CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 Released at ctet.nic.in; Know How To Download Hall Ticket

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 at ctet.nic.in: Once released, candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2022 (Out)

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam, today, December 26, 2022. One can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CTET examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 to January 2023. Candidates will be able to check their exact CTET 2022 exam date on their admit card.

WHY IS CTET EXAM CONDUCTED?

The competitive examination is being conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates as Primary school teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Elementary school teachers for Classes 6 to 8.

LOGIN CREDENTIALS REQUIRED TO DOWNLOAD CTET ADMIT CARD 2022?

One can download the CTET admit card 2022 using their application number and date of birth through the CTET admit card 2022 download link.

CTET 2022 EXAM: CHECK IMPORTANT DETAILS HERE

Name of the examination Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Session December 2022 Exam Level National Exam Mode Online Exam Duration Paper 1: 150 minutes Paper 2: 150 minutes CTET admit card 2022 date December 26, 2022 (12 AM) CTET exam date 2022 December 2022 to January 2023 Official Website ctet.nic.in

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD THE CBSE CTET ADMIT CARD 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE CBSE CTET ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that says, “Download Admit Card for CTET Dec22 (Available from 12 A.M. 26/12/2022).”

Enter the login credentials such as Application No, Date of Birth, and security pin. Now, click on submit option.

Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CTET 2022 Reporting Time

“The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Shift – I and 12.30 PM for Shift – II i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in SHIFT-I and after 2:30 PM in SHIFT- II shall not be allowed to appear in the examination, reads the official notification.

CTET Qualifying Marks 2022

Qualifying percentage Total marks Qualifying marks 60% 150 90

Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.