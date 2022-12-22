CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check CTET pre admit card, Reporting Timing, Exam Details Here

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 Soon at ctet.nic.in: Once released, candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2022 to be released soon on ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2022 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit card for the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) anytime soon. Once released, candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. CBSE will conduct the CTET examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 to January 2023. However, the Board has not released the exact CTET examination date. Earlier on Tuesday, the Board released the CTET Pre Admit card. Please note pre admit card and admit card are two different documents.

CBSE CTET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Events Check Important Dates Here CTET pre-admit card 2022 release date December 20, 2022 CTET 2022 admit card To be notified soon CTET exam dates 2022 December 2022 or January 2023 (Tentative) How to Download CBSE CTET 2022 Admit Card? Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that says, “Download CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your C BSE CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Download CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card 2022 How to Download CBSE CTET Pre Admit Card 2022? Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Download Pre Admit Card for CTET Dec 22”

Enter the login credentials such as Application No, Date of Birth, and Security Pin, and click on submit option.

Your CBSE CTET Pre-Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. CTET 2022 EXAM TIMING The CTET examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the second shift will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. CTET 2022 Reporting Time “The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Shift – I and 12.30 PM for Shift – II i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in SHIFT-I and after 2:30 PM in SHIFT- II shall not be allowed to appear in the examination, reads the official notification. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.