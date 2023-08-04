Home

CTET Admit Card 2023 Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Exam City Slip

CTET Exam Date 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The examination will be held in an offline mode. i.e. pen paper mode. At present, the Board released the CTET July exam city slip 2023. The applicants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, who had paid the examination fee by completing the application process can download the CTET Exam City Slip 2023 by visiting the official website – https://ctet.nic.in/.

“The applicants are also informed that while applying for CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but nowthe examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, basedon the district of their present address given by the applicants in their onlineform, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for change of city of examination will not be entertained,” CBSE in an official notification reads. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and view the exam city slip.

When Will CBSE Release CTET Admit Card 2023?

The Board will release the admit card for the competitive examination on August 18, 2023. “CTET Admit Card with detailed description of examination centers will be uploaded on CBSE’s website (https://ctet.nic.in) on 18/08/2023,” reads the official notification.

CTET Exam Pattern: Check Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET. (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. For more details, visit the official website of CTET.

